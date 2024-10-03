Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Criticisms over budget management and compliance with tax laws

Mongolia: Criticisms over budget management and compliance with tax laws
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
03 October 2024_ In Mongolia, recent criticism concerns the budget management and compliance with the laws on fiscal stability, with particular reference to the Budget Law and the Law on Budget Stability. Despite promises of reforms, the projects submitted to the Parliament frequently violate existing regulations, leading to a significant increase in government spending. The budget forecast for 2025 shows an increase in spending from 23.1 trillion to 35.8 trillion tugriks, raising questions about the economic sustainability of the country. The source of this information is news.mn. The current situation highlights the need for a review of fiscal policies and greater accountability from the Mongolian government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
