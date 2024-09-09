Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Cultural and musical events coming to Ulaanbaatar

Mongolia: Cultural and musical events coming to Ulaanbaatar
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
08 September 2024_ Mongolia is preparing for a series of cultural and musical events that will take place in Ulaanbaatar in the coming days. Among the main events, the music festival "Indifest-2024" will be held tomorrow at "Happy Park", with the participation of local rock bands. In addition, the first solo concert of singer A. Tugsbayar will take place at the UG Arena on September 7, while an international monologue theater competition will be held at the Palace of Freedom from September 6 to 10. These initiatives aim to promote Mongolian culture and art, as reported by unuudur.mn. The events provide a unique opportunity for music and theater enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural scene of the Mongolian capital.

