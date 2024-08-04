Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: 'Danishig Naadam - Khuree Tsam 2024' cultural festival inaugurated in Ulaanbaatar

03 August 2024_ The cultural festival 'Danishig Naadam - Khuree Tsam 2024' has begun at the Khui Doloo Hudag site, organized by the Ulaanbaatar...

Mongolia: 'Danishig Naadam - Khuree Tsam 2024' cultural festival inaugurated in Ulaanbaatar
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ The cultural festival 'Danishig Naadam - Khuree Tsam 2024' has begun at the Khui Doloo Hudag site, organized by the Ulaanbaatar Municipality in collaboration with the Gandan Buddhist Center. The event, which will run until the end of the weekend, features traditional Mongolian wrestling competitions with the participation of 256 wrestlers, as well as competitions in Buryat and Inner Mongolian wrestling styles. Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar highlighted the importance of the festival in promoting Mongolian national identity and cultural traditions. The festival also includes performances, photography exhibitions and craft markets, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Mongolian people, as reported by news.mn. This event represents an opportunity to celebrate Mongolia's unity and independence by engaging visitors and residents in a variety of cultural activities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ulan Bator Inner Mongolian wrestling styles as as well as competitions
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza