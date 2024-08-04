Mongolia: 'Danishig Naadam - Khuree Tsam 2024' cultural festival inaugurated in Ulaanbaatar

03 August 2024_ The cultural festival 'Danishig Naadam - Khuree Tsam 2024' has begun at the Khui Doloo Hudag site, organized by the Ulaanbaatar Municipality in collaboration with the Gandan Buddhist Center. The event, which will run until the end of the weekend, features traditional Mongolian wrestling competitions with the participation of 256 wrestlers, as well as competitions in Buryat and Inner Mongolian wrestling styles. Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar highlighted the importance of the festival in promoting Mongolian national identity and cultural traditions. The festival also includes performances, photography exhibitions and craft markets, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Mongolian people, as reported by news.mn. This event represents an opportunity to celebrate Mongolia's unity and independence by engaging visitors and residents in a variety of cultural activities.