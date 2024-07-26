Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Death of prisoner in hospital raises allegations of torture

26 July 2024_ A 22 year old young man, detained at prison no. 461, died at the Third State Central Hospital, prompting allegations of torture by his...

Mongolia: Death of prisoner in hospital raises allegations of torture
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 July 2024_ A 22 year old young man, detained at prison no. 461, died at the Third State Central Hospital, prompting allegations of torture by his family against the police. The deceased's sister stated that her brother had not yet been sentenced and that his health had deteriorated during detention, without receiving the necessary treatment. The family has filed legal complaints seeking justice, while police have launched an investigation into the death and possible human rights abuses. The source of this information is The UB Post. Authorities confirmed that the young man was under investigation for several crimes and that his death was attributed to acute respiratory distress syndrome, with further investigations underway to clarify the circumstances of his death.

