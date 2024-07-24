Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Decrease in birth rate in the first half of 2024

Mongolia: Decrease in birth rate in the first half of 2024
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ According to the 'Socio-Economic Environment of Mongolia' report published by the National Bureau of Statistics, the birth rate in Mongolia decreased in the first half of 2024. 28,586 children were born, with a reduction in the number of mothers having delivered by 12.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Ulaanbaatar recorded a birth rate higher than the national average, while Bulgan Province had the lowest rate. The report also highlighted that the death rate remained stable at 2.5 per 1,000 population, as reported by The UB Post. The declining birth rate has been an ongoing trend since 2019, with 2023 seeing the lowest number of births in 15 years.

