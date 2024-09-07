Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Democratic Party Aims to Create Child-Friendly City

September 6, 2024_ The Mongolian Democratic Party has announced its intention to cooperate with the Shinee Party for the upcoming local elections,...

07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
September 6, 2024_ The Mongolian Democratic Party has announced its intention to cooperate with the Shinee Party for the upcoming local elections, with the aim of developing a more child-friendly city. The party's leader, T. Batzogt, stressed the importance of listening to the needs of the 70% of the population who support democratic principles but feel neglected. He also criticized the current policies of the ruling party, the MPP, accusing it of limiting opportunities for other political forces to participate. The source of this news is news.mn. The Democratic Party also intends to promote policies that favor the growth and development of children, stressing the importance of investing in the future of the nation.

