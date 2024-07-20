Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Diplomatic meetings with China and the USA to strengthen cooperation

July 19, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Mongolia, Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's...

Mongolia: Diplomatic meetings with China and the USA to strengthen cooperation
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Mongolia, Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Mongolia, Shen Minjuan, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Mongolia, Richard Buangan, respectively. During the meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to intensify cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, ports, environment and energy. This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and China, and the two sides have discussed expanding friendly relations and economic cooperation. The US Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and discussed strengthening the Mongolia-US Near Third Strategic Partnership. Montsame.mn reports it. The meetings underline Mongolia's commitment to strengthening international relations and promoting development with its key partners.

