Mongolia: Discussion on 2025 budget and concerns about excessive increase in public spending

09 November 2024_ Mongolia's parliament is considering the proposed 2025 budget, which includes record government spending. Experts warn that the increase in spending, which reaches 37.7% of GDP, could lead to economic instability. They stress the need to restructure fiscal policies and prevent the budget from being influenced by political pressure and lobbying. The source of this information is news.mn. They also point out that the budget does not adequately include investments in crucial sectors such as education and healthcare, raising further concerns about the country's economic future.