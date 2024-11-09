Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Discussion on 2025 budget and concerns about excessive increase in public spending

09 November 2024_ Mongolia's parliament is considering the proposed 2025 budget, which includes record government spending. Experts warn that the...

Mongolia: Discussion on 2025 budget and concerns about excessive increase in public spending
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 November 2024_ Mongolia's parliament is considering the proposed 2025 budget, which includes record government spending. Experts warn that the increase in spending, which reaches 37.7% of GDP, could lead to economic instability. They stress the need to restructure fiscal policies and prevent the budget from being influenced by political pressure and lobbying. The source of this information is news.mn. They also point out that the budget does not adequately include investments in crucial sectors such as education and healthcare, raising further concerns about the country's economic future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
not adequately budget investments investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza