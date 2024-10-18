Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Discussion on 2025 budget and economic challenges

October 18, 2024_ Open Society Forum Governance Program Manager D. Oyunbadam discussed Mongolia’s draft budget for 2025, highlighting a projected...

Mongolia: Discussion on 2025 budget and economic challenges
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Open Society Forum Governance Program Manager D. Oyunbadam discussed Mongolia’s draft budget for 2025, highlighting a projected deficit of 1.9 trillion tugriks. The budget is expected to continue to have a high deficit, similar to previous years, with a significant portion going to debt service payments. Oyunbadam stressed the importance of reducing the deficit and carefully evaluating the effectiveness of new investment projects, with 38 new infrastructure projects planned for 2025. The source of this information is unuudur.mn. Additionally, it is crucial for the government to consider increasing investment in the energy sector, given the growing need to improve energy supply in the country.

