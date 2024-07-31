Mongolia: Early public health screening program continues

July 31, 2024_ In Mongolia, the early screening and medical examination program, launched on May 1, 2022, has so far involved 1,468,146 people, with 1,174,797 suspected cases of disease identified. 59.8% of the subjects examined were women, and the program reached 43.4% of the total population. The most common diseases encountered include gastrointestinal, endocrine and cardiovascular disorders, with a particular focus on young people, who show an increase in sexually transmitted diseases. The news is reported by unuudur.mn. The Ministry of Health is working to improve access to screening services, especially in remote areas, and plans to involve young people more in the prevention program.