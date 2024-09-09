Mongolia: 'Ecomobility' initiative to reduce traffic in Ulaanbaatar

September 09, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar has launched the 'Ecomobility' initiative to reduce traffic in the Mongolian capital. This campaign promotes car-sharing, walking, cycling and public transport, following a global trend towards eco-friendly mobility. Ulaanbaatar is implementing various projects, such as renovating sidewalks and increasing the number of buses in circulation, to improve accessibility and quality of life for citizens. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The initiative also includes measures to limit the use of government vehicles and encourage public transport among state officials.