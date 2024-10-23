Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Education data exchange platform launched

October 23, 2024_ A 'Data Exchange' platform has been developed and implemented under the 'Education-NM' project, dedicated to digital recording and...

Mongolia: Education data exchange platform launched
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ A 'Data Exchange' platform has been developed and implemented under the 'Education-NM' project, dedicated to digital recording and sharing of information in the education sector. This initiative has been launched in Mongolian schools since last September, with the aim of improving efficiency and transparency in managing school data. The platform is a significant step towards the digitalization of education in Mongolia, facilitating access to information for students and teachers. The news was reported by The UB Post. The 'Education-NM' project is part of a broader effort by the Mongolian government to modernize the education system and promote the use of digital technologies in schools.

