Mongolia: Energy reform launched for greater independence and sustainability

01 November 2024_ The Mongolian government has launched a comprehensive energy reform to achieve greater independence and sustainability in the energy sector. The move was prompted by the country’s dependence on energy imports, which currently account for 22-23% of total consumption at prices higher than those of neighboring countries. However, the reform has sparked public outrage over the expected increase in energy prices, which many citizens fear will further burden their families and businesses. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has submitted preliminary proposals on electricity and heating prices, with final decisions expected on November 4, The UB Post reports. The reform aims to consider the specific circumstances of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital, and rural areas, to ensure a fair and sustainable approach.