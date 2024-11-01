Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Energy reform launched for greater independence and sustainability

01 November 2024_ The Mongolian government has launched a comprehensive energy reform to achieve greater independence and sustainability in the...

Mongolia: Energy reform launched for greater independence and sustainability
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 November 2024_ The Mongolian government has launched a comprehensive energy reform to achieve greater independence and sustainability in the energy sector. The move was prompted by the country’s dependence on energy imports, which currently account for 22-23% of total consumption at prices higher than those of neighboring countries. However, the reform has sparked public outrage over the expected increase in energy prices, which many citizens fear will further burden their families and businesses. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has submitted preliminary proposals on electricity and heating prices, with final decisions expected on November 4, The UB Post reports. The reform aims to consider the specific circumstances of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital, and rural areas, to ensure a fair and sustainable approach.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has sparked form form launched Ulan Bator
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza