Mongolia: Energy sector reform to reduce economic losses

03 November 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced a reform in the energy sector, which has seen significant losses in recent years. Currently, the country imports 22-23% of its energy at high prices from neighboring countries, with losses estimated at around 270 billion tugriks for this year. The government aims to ensure energy self-sufficiency and revise tariffs for companies and citizens, without burdening them. The news was reported by news.mn. Tomorrow, the government will present new energy tariffs, as the energy sector prepares for a full transition to improve the economic situation.