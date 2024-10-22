Mongolia: Evaluation of the implementation of the Health Insurance Law

October 21, 2024_ A working group, led by Member of Parliament U. Otgonbayar, has been established to assess the implementation of the Health Insurance Law in Mongolia. The group recently held an expanded meeting with representatives from various health institutions and hospitals, discussing challenges and issues in the sector. During the meeting, concerns were raised about the lack of funding and the need for reforms in the health financing system. The news was reported by mnb.mn, highlighting the importance of improving access to and quality of health services for the Mongolian population. Mongolia, with a population of about 3.5 million, is seeking to optimize its health system to ensure that all citizens are covered.