Mongolia: Exhibition on Chinggis Khaan with Italian works

Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ A collection of Mongolian monuments, including relics from the Hun and Il dynasties, has been displayed at the Chinggis Khaan National Museum. Among the objects on display, an original letter from 1305 sent by Il Khaan Ulziit to King Philip IV of France. The exhibition, entitled 'Chinggis Khaan: How the Mongols changed the world', also includes Italian works of art, such as the painting 'Pentimento della Maddalena' by Caravaggio, thanks to the collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Mongolia. The exhibition has already attracted over 250,000 visitors during its stop in France. The website gogo.mn reports it. The exhibition will be open to the public from July 3 to August 25 at the Chinggis Khaan National Museum.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
