Mongolia: Falling Performance in Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024

September 18, 2024_ Mongolia has been ranked 95th out of 100 in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index, dropping five spots from the previous year. The index ranks countries based on startup activity, project success, investment opportunities, and international competitiveness. Despite the decline, the report highlights Mongolia’s untapped potential, highlighting the need to improve the international competitiveness of its startup ecosystem. The source of this news is The UB Post. The report, issued annually since 2017, ranks Mongolia between Aruba and Ethiopia, with leading countries such as the US, UK, and Germany dominating the ranking.