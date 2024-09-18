Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Falling Performance in Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024

September 18, 2024_ Mongolia has been ranked 95th out of 100 in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index, dropping five spots from the previous...

Mongolia: Falling Performance in Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Mongolia has been ranked 95th out of 100 in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index, dropping five spots from the previous year. The index ranks countries based on startup activity, project success, investment opportunities, and international competitiveness. Despite the decline, the report highlights Mongolia’s untapped potential, highlighting the need to improve the international competitiveness of its startup ecosystem. The source of this news is The UB Post. The report, issued annually since 2017, ranks Mongolia between Aruba and Ethiopia, with leading countries such as the US, UK, and Germany dominating the ranking.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ranks Mongolia project success report highlights Mongolia's Mongolia
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza