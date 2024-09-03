Mongolia: False reports of €1.3bn contract with Russia for thermal power plant expansion

02 September 2024_ The press service of the President of Mongolia has denied reports that a €1.3 billion contract is being signed with Russia for the expansion of Thermal Power Plant-3. Currently, no price has been agreed between the two sides and discussions are only focused on signing a memorandum of understanding to start planning work. In addition, the news that the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation was turned away at the Mongolian border for attempting to enter with a firearm has been denied. This news was reported by gogo.mn. Thermal Power Plant-3 is one of Mongolia's main energy facilities, crucial for electricity production in the country.