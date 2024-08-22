Mongolia: First Global Meeting of Women for a Sustainable Future Opened

August 22, 2024_ The first global women's meeting, entitled "For a Green Future", opened today in Ulaanbaatar, organized under the auspices of the President of Mongolia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations. The event brings together leaders and representatives of 19 countries, as well as about 20 international organizations and female leaders in the fields of business, sports and art. Participants include the President of Slovenia, Natasa Pirc Musar, and senior officials of the United Nations, highlighting the importance of women's participation in environmental and social issues. The conference will address crucial issues such as the role of women in the sustainable economy and gender equality. The news is reported by mnb.mn. This meeting represents a significant step in promoting women's leadership and gender equality globally.