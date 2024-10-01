Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:59
Mongolia: First meeting of 126-member Parliament autumn session opened

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
01 October 2024_ The first autumn session of the 126-member Parliament of Mongolia opened today following the elections. Speaker of the Parliament Amarbayasgalan stressed the importance of responsible and transparent action by representatives, responding to the expectations of society. He also highlighted the need for an innovative and effective approach in shaping the country's domestic and foreign policies. The session was attended by members of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and foreign ambassadors, as reported by montsame.mn. The Parliament will meet for at least 75 working days, addressing issues that are crucial to Mongolia's development and the well-being of its citizens.

