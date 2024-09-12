Mongolia: First National Interpreters Conference Scheduled in Ulaanbaatar

September 11, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first national conference of interpreters on September 30, 2024, at the Government House in Ulaanbaatar. The event, organized in collaboration with the Office of the President, the National University of Mongolia and the Montsame news agency, will focus on crucial issues such as the quality of translations and the professional skills of interpreters. Over the past few days, discussions on issues relevant to the sector have been held, with the aim of gathering proposals and solutions. The conference represents an important opportunity to address the challenges of the translation sector in Mongolia, as reported by montsame.mn. The event is expected to foster constructive dialogue between professionals and institutions, contributing to the development of the interpreting profession in the country.