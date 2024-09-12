Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: First National Interpreters Conference Scheduled in Ulaanbaatar

September 11, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first national conference of interpreters on September 30, 2024, at the Government House in Ulaanbaatar....

Mongolia: First National Interpreters Conference Scheduled in Ulaanbaatar
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first national conference of interpreters on September 30, 2024, at the Government House in Ulaanbaatar. The event, organized in collaboration with the Office of the President, the National University of Mongolia and the Montsame news agency, will focus on crucial issues such as the quality of translations and the professional skills of interpreters. Over the past few days, discussions on issues relevant to the sector have been held, with the aim of gathering proposals and solutions. The conference represents an important opportunity to address the challenges of the translation sector in Mongolia, as reported by montsame.mn. The event is expected to foster constructive dialogue between professionals and institutions, contributing to the development of the interpreting profession in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
National University Government House in Ulaanbaatar Ulan Bator Mongolia
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza