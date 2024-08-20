Mongolia: First World Women's Summit to be held in Ulaanbaatar

August 19, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first World Women's Summit on August 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of the President of the country. This...

August 19, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first World Women's Summit on August 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of the President of the country. This event aims to promote women's rights and gender equality, recognizing Mongolia's commitment in this area. 165 international delegates will be present, including senior United Nations officials and presidents of various countries, demonstrating global support for Mongolia's initiatives. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The summit represents an important opportunity for Mongolia to show its commitment to gender equality and strengthening the role of women in society.