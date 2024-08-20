Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: First World Women's Summit to be held in Ulaanbaatar

August 19, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first World Women's Summit on August 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of the President of the country. This...

Mongolia: First World Women's Summit to be held in Ulaanbaatar
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Mongolia will host the first World Women's Summit on August 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of the President of the country. This event aims to promote women's rights and gender equality, recognizing Mongolia's commitment in this area. 165 international delegates will be present, including senior United Nations officials and presidents of various countries, demonstrating global support for Mongolia's initiatives. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The summit represents an important opportunity for Mongolia to show its commitment to gender equality and strengthening the role of women in society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
recognizing Mongolia's commitment gender equality Mongolia commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza