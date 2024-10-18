Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Flood and Plague Prevention Activities in Autumn

Mongolia: Flood and Plague Prevention Activities in Autumn
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have implemented effective measures to prevent floods and plague during the autumn season. This year, thanks to an emergency plan, the risk of flooding has been significantly reduced, with daily checks along the Tuul River. In addition, more than 112,000 vehicles have been checked to prevent the spread of plague, with no outbreaks reported in the country. Authorities are warning the population about the risks of fires, as winter is approaching, as reported by news.mn. Safety and prevention measures are essential to ensure public health and safety during seasonal changes in Mongolia.

