Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Flood warning in the capital Ulaanbaatar

Mongolia: Flood warning in the capital Ulaanbaatar
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 June 2024_ Due to continuous rains from 18 to 22 June, the water level of the Terelj, Tuul, Selbe and Dund rivers increased by 18-82 cm above the danger level, causing a flood situation. The Ulaanbaatar City Special Commission held a meeting and announced a high level of preparedness for disaster protection from June 23 to 29. Relevant departments have been instructed to quickly organize repair work on damaged buildings, roads and public facilities, strengthen flood-prone areas and prevent flooding on public roads. Furthermore, measures have been taken to ensure the normal functioning of the electricity supply system and prevent interruptions in the supply of drinking water to citizens. This was reported by the news site gogo.mn. The situation requires continuous monitoring and timely interventions to minimize damage.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
public facilities the capital Ulaanbaatar been June
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza