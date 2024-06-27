Mongolia: Flood warning in the capital Ulaanbaatar

25 June 2024_ Due to continuous rains from 18 to 22 June, the water level of the Terelj, Tuul, Selbe and Dund rivers increased by 18-82 cm above the danger level, causing a flood situation. The Ulaanbaatar City Special Commission held a meeting and announced a high level of preparedness for disaster protection from June 23 to 29. Relevant departments have been instructed to quickly organize repair work on damaged buildings, roads and public facilities, strengthen flood-prone areas and prevent flooding on public roads. Furthermore, measures have been taken to ensure the normal functioning of the electricity supply system and prevent interruptions in the supply of drinking water to citizens. This was reported by the news site gogo.mn. The situation requires continuous monitoring and timely interventions to minimize damage.