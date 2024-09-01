Mongolia: Flu Vaccination Campaign Begins for New School Year

August 31, 2024_ Mongolia has launched a flu vaccination campaign ahead of the start of the new school year to reduce flu cases. 180,000 doses of the vaccine are planned, with priority given to at-risk groups, such as children aged 0 to 9, who accounted for more than 70% of flu cases last year. The vaccine, produced in South Korea, offers protection against several viral strains and helps reduce the severity of the disease in case of infection. The campaign was announced by the director of the Ulaanbaatar Department of Health, P. Erkhembulgan, as reported by montsame.mn. Health facilities in the capital are ready to increase their capacity during peaks of respiratory diseases, with a total of 800 beds available for children.