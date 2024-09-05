Mongolia: Foreign Minister comments on Putin's visit and international relations

04 September 2024_ Mongolian Foreign Minister B. Battsereg clarified the results of the recent visit of Russian President V. Putin to Mongolia, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations. The visit, which took place at the invitation of Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh, attracted considerable attention both domestically and internationally. Battsereg stressed that Mongolia is pursuing an active foreign policy, with numerous diplomatic exchanges in recent years, and confirmed its intention to maintain balanced relations with its neighbors, Russia and China. The source of this information is montsame.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, seeks to balance its international relations to ensure its security and economic development.