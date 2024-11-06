Mongolia: G.Delgermaa triumphs at the World Junior Checkers Championship

Cerca nel sito
 
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ G.Delgermaa achieved a significant victory for Mongolia at the 2024 World Junior Checkers Championship, held in Poland from October 25 to November 2. Competing in the 100-square category, G.Delgermaa won the champion title, becoming the first Mongolian athlete to win in all categories of this competition. This success represents a significant milestone for Mongolia in the tabletop sports scene. The news was reported by The UB Post. G.Delgermaa is a young talent in checkers, a strategic board game that is very popular in Mongolia and other countries.

