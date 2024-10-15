Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Government aims to diversify economy with 14 mega projects

October 15, 2024_ The Mongolian government has presented a draft budget for 2025 that includes the launch of 14 mega projects to diversify the...

Mongolia: Government aims to diversify economy with 14 mega projects
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ The Mongolian government has presented a draft budget for 2025 that includes the launch of 14 mega projects to diversify the country's economy. Among the measures envisaged is a 6% increase in pensions for the elderly and salaries for civil servants, in response to inflation. Experts warn that the increase in government spending must be managed carefully to avoid economic risks. The source of this news is news.mn. The Mongolian government aims to improve social services and stimulate economic growth, addressing post-pandemic challenges and trying to reduce dependence on the mining sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
draft budget economic growth source government spending must
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza