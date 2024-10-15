Mongolia: Government aims to diversify economy with 14 mega projects

October 15, 2024_ The Mongolian government has presented a draft budget for 2025 that includes the launch of 14 mega projects to diversify the country's economy. Among the measures envisaged is a 6% increase in pensions for the elderly and salaries for civil servants, in response to inflation. Experts warn that the increase in government spending must be managed carefully to avoid economic risks. The source of this news is news.mn. The Mongolian government aims to improve social services and stimulate economic growth, addressing post-pandemic challenges and trying to reduce dependence on the mining sector.