Mongolia: Government allocates 100 million tugriks to tackle natural disasters in Bayankhongor

October 7, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced a 100 million tugrik funding to mitigate the effects of natural disasters in Bayankhongor province. Last winter, 11 districts in the province suffered severe damage from a snowstorm, while this summer 15 districts faced the risk of drought. Deputy Prime Minister S. Amarsaihan stressed the importance of preparing for the upcoming winter and highlighted the measures needed to ensure the safety of livestock farmers. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The government is also promoting the “New Cooperative” movement, which has already established over 6,300 cooperatives and provided soft loans totaling 517 billion tugrik.