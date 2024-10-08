Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Government allocates 100 million tugriks to tackle natural disasters in Bayankhongor

October 7, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced a 100 million tugrik funding to mitigate the effects of natural disasters in Bayankhongor...

Mongolia: Government allocates 100 million tugriks to tackle natural disasters in Bayankhongor
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced a 100 million tugrik funding to mitigate the effects of natural disasters in Bayankhongor province. Last winter, 11 districts in the province suffered severe damage from a snowstorm, while this summer 15 districts faced the risk of drought. Deputy Prime Minister S. Amarsaihan stressed the importance of preparing for the upcoming winter and highlighted the measures needed to ensure the safety of livestock farmers. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The government is also promoting the “New Cooperative” movement, which has already established over 6,300 cooperatives and provided soft loans totaling 517 billion tugrik.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
million tugrik funding billion tugrik Bayanhongor Aymag tugrik
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza