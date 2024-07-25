Mongolia: Government announces 100-day work plan under the leadership of Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene

24 July 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene presented a 100-day work plan during a government meeting, outlining priorities for the coming period. The plan includes projects and reforms aimed at implementing sustainable development policies and responding to the country's economic challenges. Furthermore, a cooperation agreement between the main political parties was discussed, aimed at ensuring effective governance and promoting economic stability. The news was reported by news.mn, highlighting the importance of a collaborative approach between political forces in Mongolia. The government is preparing to implement significant reforms in various sectors, including economy, energy and education, to address the needs of the population.