Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Government announces 100-day work plan under the leadership of Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene

25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene presented a 100-day work plan during a government meeting, outlining priorities for the coming period. The plan includes projects and reforms aimed at implementing sustainable development policies and responding to the country's economic challenges. Furthermore, a cooperation agreement between the main political parties was discussed, aimed at ensuring effective governance and promoting economic stability. The news was reported by news.mn, highlighting the importance of a collaborative approach between political forces in Mongolia. The government is preparing to implement significant reforms in various sectors, including economy, energy and education, to address the needs of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lavoro work Mongolia plan during
