Mongolia: Government discusses development and digitalization plans

September 18, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia has launched a meeting at the Government House to discuss the implementation of the Operational Program 2020-2024 and the Ulaanbaatar Master Plan to 2040. The topics discussed include digitalizing public services and increasing government efficiency through measures such as the Paperless Governance project. In addition, plans to improve access to emergency services and address citizens’ requests for administrative matters were discussed. The meeting included 29 agenda items, as reported by montsame.mn. These efforts aim to modernize public administration and ensure a more effective response to the needs of the Mongolian population.