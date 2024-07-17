Mongolia: Government discusses plans for the future and prepares measures for the winter

July 17, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia held a meeting on July 17, 2024 to discuss various issues, including the government's operational program and the state budget. Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene stressed the importance of respecting the Public Service Law and not increasing the number of public employees. The projects and programs to be launched in the first 100 days of the government were also outlined. Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Emergency Commission, Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, presented plans for winter preparedness in the agriculture, energy and transportation sectors. news.mn reports it. The Minister of Education, Purevjav Narankhuu, presented a project for the creation of an International School of Engineering at the University of Science and Technology.