Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Government discusses plans for the future and prepares measures for the winter

July 17, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia held a meeting on July 17, 2024 to discuss various issues, including the government's operational program...

Mongolia: Government discusses plans for the future and prepares measures for the winter
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia held a meeting on July 17, 2024 to discuss various issues, including the government's operational program and the state budget. Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene stressed the importance of respecting the Public Service Law and not increasing the number of public employees. The projects and programs to be launched in the first 100 days of the government were also outlined. Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Emergency Commission, Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, presented plans for winter preparedness in the agriculture, energy and transportation sectors. news.mn reports it. The Minister of Education, Purevjav Narankhuu, presented a project for the creation of an International School of Engineering at the University of Science and Technology.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
government's operational program reports it July 17 program
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza