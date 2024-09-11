Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Government launches 14 mega projects for economic and social development

September 11, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia has officially launched a program that includes the implementation of 14 mega projects for the period...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia has officially launched a program that includes the implementation of 14 mega projects for the period 2024-2028, with the aim of improving the socio-economic conditions of the country. These projects, which include initiatives in the field of infrastructure and regional development, have been outlined in a decree of the Prime Minister and will involve all members of the government. In addition, an increase in the budget for food in schools is planned, with an increase in the cost of children's meals. The news was reported by news.mn, highlighting the Mongolian government's commitment to supporting the education and well-being of the youngest. The projects aim to ensure a significant improvement in the quality of life of citizens, especially for low-income families and vulnerable children.

