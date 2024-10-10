Mongolia: Government launches 'Go Mongolia 2.0' program to boost tourism

October 10, 2024_ The Mongolian government held the fourth meeting of the National Tourism Council, chaired by Prime Minister L.Oyun-Erdene, to discuss the 'Go Mongolia 2.0' program and the development of year-round tourism. A decision was made to extend the Mongolian tourism year until 2028, with a significant increase in the number of tourists and revenue generated. In 2024, the country welcomed 680,711 tourists, earning $1.2 billion, a 70-year high, and is expected to reach one million visitors by the end of the year. The source of this information is mnb.mn. The government also plans to develop infrastructure to connect regions and improve entry points, in order to further support the tourism sector.