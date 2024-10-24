Mongolia: Government launches new initiatives to spur economic growth

October 23, 2024_ The Mongolian government held a meeting on October 23, 2024, during which the Prime Minister issued a mandate to accelerate economic growth. The new initiatives will focus on digitalization, artificial intelligence, green transition, and human resources development. Cabinet members and provincial mayors have been tasked with developing strategies and plans to implement these measures. The deadline to submit the findings is set for the first week of January 2025, with penalties for those who do not comply with the mandate, as reported by mnb.mn. These initiatives aim to strengthen the Mongolian economy by addressing current challenges and promoting sustainable development.