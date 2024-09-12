Mongolia: Government launches 'Paperless Government' project to digitize government operations

September 11, 2024_ The Mongolian government held a meeting on September 11, 2024, during which the 'Paperless Government' project was presented to improve the efficiency of state operations. Minister N. Uchral explained how the electronic document exchange system will reduce red tape and facilitate communication between institutions. It was also highlighted that annual expenses for document management by ministries amount to approximately 662.3 million tugriks, with an analysis showing the inefficiency of current processes. This news was reported by mnb.mn. This project aims to simplify procedures and ensure that citizens' requests are handled more quickly and transparently.