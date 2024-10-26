Mongolia: Government presents border crossing development plan

October 26, 2024_ On October 25, 2024, a report on the progress of the “Border Crossings Revival Policy” was presented at a meeting of the National Assembly of Mongolia. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development L. Gantumur explained the measures taken to improve the border crossings’ infrastructure, aiming to increase transit capacity and trade. Significant investments have been made in the Zamyn-Uud and Gashuunsukhait border crossings, aiming to enhance import and export operations. The source of this information is mnb.mn. The Mongolian government is working to improve logistics competitiveness and facilitate cross-border trade, aiming to transform the country into a transit hub in the region.