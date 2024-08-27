Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
Mongolia: Government promotes agricultural development in central region

August 27, 2024_ Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development J.Enkhbayar presented the government policies to develop the central region of...

Mongolia: Government promotes agricultural development in central region
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development J.Enkhbayar presented the government policies to develop the central region of Mongolia as an intensive agriculture area. During the visit to the agricultural cooperatives in Battsumber, the minister discussed with local authorities and animal husbandry experts the increase of milk production and diversification of cattle breeds. The cooperatives, such as 'Udlug Burgaltain Shim', supply over 600 liters of milk to the 'Suu' company and face challenges related to high costs of fodder and feed. The source of this news is mnb.mn, which emphasizes the importance of improving electricity infrastructure to support farm operations and the need for incentives for milk production during critical months. Battsumber is a district in central Mongolia known for its agriculture and livestock activity.

