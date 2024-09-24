Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Government Strengthens Defense and Human Rights in Military Sector

September 24, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene attended a conference on defense renewal, stressing the importance of improving the...

Mongolia: Government Strengthens Defense and Human Rights in Military Sector
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene attended a conference on defense renewal, stressing the importance of improving the resilience of the national defense system. He announced a 25 percent increase in allowances for members of the armed forces, a decision that has been expected for 20 years and will come into effect on January 1, 2025. Oyun-Erdene also highlighted the need to renew policies and technologies in the defense sector, with a focus on human rights and patriotic education. The conference was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, highlighting the government's commitment to the welfare of the military, as reported by mnb.mn. The Mongolian government is seeking to integrate human rights into its defense policies, a significant step for the country as it seeks to modernize its armed forces.

Tag
diritti umani human rights human rights in Military Sector patriotic education
