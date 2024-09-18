Mongolia: Government tackles teacher shortage with new salary measures

September 18, 2024_ Mongolian Education Minister N. Parnaabayar has announced new measures to address the country’s 1,800 teacher shortage, with a focus on science and foreign languages. To boost teaching, the government has planned salary increases of 10 percent for physics and chemistry teachers, 5 percent for biology teachers, and 3 percent for mathematicians. In addition, a minimum salary increase of 20 percent is planned for teachers working in rural areas, along with improvements in working conditions and social benefits. The new policies will come into effect by February 2025, with a budget of MNT 14 million earmarked for teacher training and the purchase of teaching equipment. The news was reported by The UB Post. These initiatives aim to strengthen Mongolia’s education system and ensure quality education for students.