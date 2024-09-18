Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Government tackles teacher shortage with new salary measures

September 18, 2024_ Mongolian Education Minister N. Parnaabayar has announced new measures to address the country’s 1,800 teacher shortage, with a...

Mongolia: Government tackles teacher shortage with new salary measures
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Mongolian Education Minister N. Parnaabayar has announced new measures to address the country’s 1,800 teacher shortage, with a focus on science and foreign languages. To boost teaching, the government has planned salary increases of 10 percent for physics and chemistry teachers, 5 percent for biology teachers, and 3 percent for mathematicians. In addition, a minimum salary increase of 20 percent is planned for teachers working in rural areas, along with improvements in working conditions and social benefits. The new policies will come into effect by February 2025, with a budget of MNT 14 million earmarked for teacher training and the purchase of teaching equipment. The news was reported by The UB Post. These initiatives aim to strengthen Mongolia’s education system and ensure quality education for students.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news was reported by The UB Post education system education address
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza