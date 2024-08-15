Mongolia: Government's program of activities for 2024-2028 presented

August 15, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene, along with his staff, presented the government's work program for 2024-2028 and amendments to the 2024 budget law to the Speaker of the Parliament, D. Amarbaysgalan. The extraordinary session of the Parliament was convened to discuss these proposals, with MPP and DP party members coming together to express their positions. The program aims to respond to public criticism regarding the parties' cooperation and includes projects to improve energy self-sufficiency and address human rights issues. This is reported by news.mn. The Mongolian government is seeking to address the country's economic and social challenges, with a special focus on transparency and private sector participation in future projects.