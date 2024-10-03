Mongolia: Governor meets with Khalkh Gol citizens to discuss development projects

03 October 2024_ The Governor of Dornod province, B. Bat-Erdene, met with the citizens of Khalkh Gol district to present and discuss projects funded by the state and provincial budgets. During the meeting, investments totaling 7.2 billion tugriks were presented, which were earmarked for various projects, including the construction of a sports hall and the renovation of residential buildings. In addition, investments were planned to improve local infrastructure and support agriculture and livestock farming. This was reported by montsame.mn. These projects are aimed at improving the quality of life of residents and promoting the economic development of the region.