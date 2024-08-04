Mongolia: Great success for the opera concert 'Centennial Celebration' with Plácido Domingo

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ On 3 August 2024, the opera concert 'Centennial Celebration' was held at the Mongolian State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, with a live broadcast at Sukhbaatar Square. Among the protagonists, the famous tenor Plácido Domingo performed songs together with well-known artists such as the Mongolian baritone Amartuvshin Enkhbat and the tenor Fabio Sartori. Domingo expressed his honor to perform in Mongolia for the first time, while Enkhbat shared his joy at the legendary artist's presence in his country. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The event also celebrated the centenary of APU Company, a major Mongolian beverage company, with the participation of international and local representatives.

in Evidenza