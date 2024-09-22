Mongolia: Growing Trend to Restrict Smartphone and Social Media Use Among Children

September 22, 2024_ In Mongolia, there is growing concern about the excessive use of smartphones and social media among children. Several initiatives are emerging to limit access to these technologies, with the aim of protecting the mental health and well-being of the youngest. Authorities and families are working together to establish stricter rules on the use of electronic devices, recognizing the potential negative effects on children's growth and development. This trend reflects a greater awareness of the risks associated with unregulated use of technology. The news is reported by mnb.mn. The initiatives include awareness-raising campaigns and educational programs for parents and children, aimed at promoting a more balanced and conscious use of technology.