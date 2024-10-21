Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Growth of government communication structures threatens transparency

October 21, 2024_ In Mongolia, communication structures within government institutions are growing rapidly, with almost every administrative unit now...

Mongolia: Growth of government communication structures threatens transparency
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ In Mongolia, communication structures within government institutions are growing rapidly, with almost every administrative unit now having its own press office. This expansion is compromising the public’s right to access information, as professionals in these offices tend to serve the interests of leaders rather than ensuring transparency. It is crucial that the ethical standards and responsibilities of these spokespeople are clearly defined to prevent their actions from going beyond acceptable limits. The law requires that information about government activities be communicated in a timely and open manner to citizens, but the current reality seems to be moving away from this goal, The UB Post reports. The situation raises concerns about the need for reforms to ensure more accountable and accessible government communication.

