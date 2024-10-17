Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Health insurance reform debated in parliament

October 16, 2024_ An extended meeting was held today at the Government House to discuss the implementation of the Health Insurance Law and make...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
October 16, 2024_ An extended meeting was held today at the Government House to discuss the implementation of the Health Insurance Law and make recommendations to optimize the system. The director of the Third National Hospital, Ts. Tömör-Ochir, highlighted the increase in diseases among the population and the need for an adequate budget for health care. The chairman of the working committee, U. Otgonbayar, stressed the importance of identifying problems in the health insurance system and ensuring that every citizen receives care. The meeting also involved the heads of health care facilities in Ulaanbaatar and the provinces. This was reported by montsame.mn. The reform aims to improve access to care and ensure a more efficient health care system for all Mongolian citizens.

