Mongolia: Health sector in crisis despite apparent progress

07 October 2024_ Mongolia’s healthcare sector is in a critical situation, with apparent progress but serious underlying problems. Despite the introduction of new technologies and treatment methods, patient experiences and health outcomes have not improved. Chronic shortages of qualified personnel in public healthcare institutions are a major concern, with demand far exceeding supply. The challenges are amplified by systemic problems such as inadequate funding, which hinders the training and retention of medical professionals. The news is reported by The UB Post. The situation requires urgent action to ensure quality healthcare for Mongolian citizens.