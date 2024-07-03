Mongolia: Historic increase in women elected to Parliament

3 July 2024_ In Mongolia, the 2024 parliamentary elections saw a significant increase in female representation. For the first time, 519 women stood as candidates, with 32 of them elected, bringing the percentage of women in Parliament to 25%. This was possible thanks to a 30% gender quota and continued support for women's political participation. Previously, the maximum number of women elected was 13, or 17.1%. Gogo.mn reports it. With this increase, Mongolia will improve its position in the global ranking of female representation in Parliament, moving from 129th to 96th-99th place.