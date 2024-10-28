Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Mongolia: Historic visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Mongolia

October 28, 2024_ The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, began his official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of...

Mongolia: Historic visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Mongolia
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, began his official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of President U.Khurelsukh. This meeting, which takes place between October 28 and 29, marks a historic moment as it is the first state visit of a Kazakh President to Mongolia since 2008, after a 16-year break in high-level bilateral relations. The visit is an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries and discuss issues of common interest. The news is reported by The UB Post. This meeting could pave the way for future cooperation and exchanges between Mongolia and Kazakhstan, two nations with significant historical and cultural ties.

