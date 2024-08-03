Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Historic visit of the Swiss President to Mongolia

03 August 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, welcomed the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, on an official...

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, welcomed the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, on an official visit from 2 to 4 August 2024. This visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and led to the signing of important documents, including a joint declaration and a memorandum of understanding on democracy. The leaders underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economy, health and environment. The news was reported by mnb.mn. Switzerland is considered a strategic partner for Mongolia, contributing to development and humanitarian cooperation projects in the country.

in Evidenza